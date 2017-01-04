Gas Station Robbed in Manitowoc

Manitowoc Police are investigating a gas station robbery. Officers say the incident happened at the Mobile Gas Station, located at 3930 Calumet Ave., Tuesday just before 5:00 p.m.

According to police, a suspect held a gun to a cashier and demanded money.

The suspect is described as a white man 5’9” – 5’10” in his mid to late 20’s with a deep voice. The suspect was last seen wearing all black and some type of black clothing covering his face and black hooded sweatshirt. The suspect was wearing black shoes with white soles.

The Manitowoc Police Department K-9 and the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office checked the surrounding area, but were unable to locate the suspect.

Police said surveillance video showed the suspect walking across Calumet Ave. and was pacing outside the store just prior to the robbery.

Anyone with information should call the Manitowoc Police Department at (920)686-6551 or Crime Stoppers at (920) 683-4466 reference case # 2017-00000122.

MANITOWOC -