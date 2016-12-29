WGBA
Weather
All Sections
Weather
+
Closings
Alerts
Cameron's Weather Roadshow
Weather Kid of the Week
Live Cameras
3 Degree Guarantee
Weather Videos
Watch NBC26 Live
Watch Showdown
News
+
Democracy 2016
Local
National
Avery Uncut
NBC26 Today
NBC26 Features
NBC26 Cares
Partners in Education
Wisconsin Tonight
Mad Dog and Merrill
Dont Waste Your Money
Videos
Submit News Tips
Mr. Food
Sports
+
Green Bay Packers
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Brewers
Sports Showdown
About Us
+
TV Listing
NBC26 News Team
Contact Us
Jobs
Community Calendar
Military Greetings
Advertise with Us
Buy Local
Contests
Support
myNEW32
+
my programming
my movies
Sports Showdown
Contact Us
Current
32°
Light snow
3-Day Forecast
HI: 30°
LO: 23°
HI: 25°
LO: 17°
HI: 30°
LO: 17°
Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
Garbage trucks to block possible Times Square truck attacks
Associated Press
1:51 PM, Dec 29, 2016
Share Article
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
NEW YORK (AP) -
New York City's iconic New Year's Eve celebration will be surrounded by sanitation vehicles to stop truck-driving attackers like those in Germany and France.
The 65 garbage collection and sand trucks along Times Square's perimeter are meant to stop would-be assailants from plowing trucks into the crowd of 1 million people.
New York Police Department Chief of Patrol Carlos Gomez said Thursday that 100 patrol cars also will be used as blocker vehicles.
Officials say they regularly adapt their security measures based on world events. They say there are no known, credible threats against the gathering.
A Dec. 19 attack in Berlin killed 12 people.
A July 14 attack in Nice, France, killed 86.
New York police say they'll deploy 7,000 officers, bomb-sniffing dogs and heavily armed counter terrorism units.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story