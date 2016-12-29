Garage fire reported in Sheboygan Falls

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. - On Wednesday, December 28 at approximately 5:12 p.m. the Sheboygan County Emergency Dispatch Center reports they received a 911 call for a residential fire at the Grunow residence at N5598 County Road M in Sheboygan Falls.

The caller stated that there were flames and smoke in the garage.

All occupants were reportedly out of the residence at this time.

Upon arrival, emergency services say they confirmed the garage was fully engulfed in flames and that heavy smoke was coming from the single story ranch-style residence.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

As of 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, fire crews are still on scene.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office says there is considerable damage.

No further information is available at this time.