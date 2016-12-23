Gallagher attends community roundtable

KAUKAUNA, Wis - Northeast Wisconsin's newest Congressman met with community members to discuss plans for 2017.

Mike Gallagher listened to leaders at the Heart of the Valley Chamber of Commerce.

He says he's ready to get to work to solve problems and says good ideas can come from anywhere. He says, "I'm always blown away blown away by.. the bottom up wisdom and common sense. We have the diversity of views and opinions. ...I'm a conservative but I like hearing from everybody and no one has a monopoly on wisdom."

Gallagher says strengthening our military should be our first priority after the attack in Germany.