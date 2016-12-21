Free Christmas meals open to the public

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Christmas is just around the corner!

If you or someone you know is struggling financially or unable to celebrate the holiday season with loved ones this year, one of these events might be for you.

Appleton

We Care Meals Program: The We Care Meals Program is offering their free annual Christmas dinner for people in need, the elderly and the lonely at Riverview Gardens 1101 S Oneida Street. The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Christmas Day. For more information, please call 920-731-7867.

Beloit

Saint Paul Lutheran Church: Christmas Dinner will be served at 12:00 p.m. on December 21. Sliced ham, au gratin potatoes, vegetables, salad and dessert are all on the menu! Saint Paul Lutheran Church provides a soup lunch to the public every Wednesday at noon. For more information, please call 608-365-7064.

Berlin

Kiwanis Club of Berlin: The Annual Community Christmas dinner will be held in the Clay Lamberton School cafeteria at 259 E. Marquette Street at 12:00 p.m. on Christmas Day. Everyone is welcome and delivery can be requested for the homebound and elderly within the city of Berlin. For more information, please call 920-361-9954.

Eau Claire

The Community Table: Christmas brunch will be served from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Christmas Day. The event takes place at 320 Putnam Street in Eau Claire. Walk-ins welcome. For more information, please call 715-835-4977.

Fond du Lac

Eagles Aerie #270: This free Fond du Lac Community Christmas dinner will be offered at Eagles Aerie #270, 515 N. Park Avenue. Dinner will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Christmas Day. For more information, please call 920-922-0850.

Green Bay

New Community Shelter: Christmas lunch will be served on Christmas Day at 11:30 a.m. and Christmas dinner will be served at 5:00 p.m. Meals are available for anyone in the community who is hungry. The event takes place at 301 Mather Street. The New Community Shelter also serves dinner 365 days a year between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. For more information, please call 920-437-3766.

Janesville

Echo Inc.: Echo’s Annual Christmas Dinner will be served Christmas Day between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at St. William’s Catholic Church. Walk-ins are welcome. For a ride or food delivery, call 608-754-5333 before 11:00 a.m. the day of the meal.

Kenosha

Shalom Center: A traditional Christmas dinner will be served on Christmas Day from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. The Shalom Center is open 365 days a year, including all holidays. For more information, please call 262-658-1713.

La Crosse

Riteway Club: A free Christmas dinner will be served at the Riteway Club at 1500 Avon Street. The event will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Christmas Day. For more information, please call 608-784-4460.

The Salvation Army: A Christmas Eve dinner will be served from 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. on December 24. The meal is dine-in only, but walk-ins are welcome. The event will take place at 223 North 8th Street. For more information, please call 608-782-6126.

Madison

Bethel Lutheran Church: Christmas lunch will be served on Wednesday, December 21 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. All homeless individuals and families are welcome. For more information, please call 608-257-3577.

Catholic Multicultural Center: A Christmas meal will be served on Saturday, December 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Catholic Multicultural Center located at 1862 Beld Street. The event is open to anyone in the community. Walk-ins are welcome and no reservations are necessary. For more information, please call 608-661-3512.

First United Methodist Church: A free Christmas meal will be offered from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Christmas Day. Everyone in the community is invited to attend. Walk-ins welcome. For more information, please call 608-256-9061.

Friends of the State Street Family: A Christmas meal will be served at the top of State Street from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 24. A winter coat giveaway will also be taking place at this time. Everyone in the community is welcome to join. For more information, please call 608-535-9394.

Luke House: Christmas lunch will be offered on Saturday, December 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The event takes place at 310 South Ingersoll Street. Everyone in the community is invited to attend. Walk-ins welcome. For more information, please call 608-256-6325.

Pro Labore Dei: Breakfast will be prepared at the top of State Street for any individuals in need of a meal on Saturday, December 24. The event takes place between 9:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. For more information, please call 608-833-5472.

Savory Sundays: A free walk-in meal will be served in the basement of the Wisconsin State Capital from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 25. Everyone is welcome.

Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center: A free Christmas meal will be offered Saturday, December 24 starting at 11:30 a.m. Everyone in the community is welcome. The event will take place at 953 Jenifer Street. For more information, please call 608-257-4576.

Manitowoc

Faith Church: A free Christmas meal will be offered for those who are alone or unable to cook a Christmas dinner at home. The event takes place at 12:00 p.m. on Christmas Day. Everyone is welcome and delivery is an option for shut-ins who live within the Manitowoc city limits. Call 920-684-7208 by December 22 to make reservations for dinner at the church or for home delivery.

Marion

St. John Lutheran Church: A free community Christmas dinner will be offered on Christmas Day at 12:00 p.m. Reservations are appreciated by December 22. You can make a reservation by calling Grace Jueds at 715-754-2992. Home deliveries are available within the Marion city limits and takeouts will also be available.

Marshfield

Marshfield American Legion Post #54: A Christmas meal will be open to anyone in the community who has a need or who does not wish to spend Christmas Day alone. The event will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Christmas Day at 2100 South Maple Avenue. Delivery and transportation to the event can be arranged by calling 715-384-9697 or 715-384-4581.

Mauston

Mauston United Methodist Church: A free Christmas meal will be offered on Sunday, December 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The event is open to the public. Please call the church to make reservations at 608-847-5964.

Milwaukee

Saint Vincent De Paul Society: A free Christmas meal will be provided on Christmas Day from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Walk-ins only. For more information, please call 414-649-9555.

Salvation Army Divisional Headquarters: The Salvation Army of Milwaukee is hosting its 26th Annual Christmas Family Feast – an opportunity for every member of the community to partake in a holiday dinner. This year’s meal will consist of ham, turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes, yams, green beans, dinner rolls, an assortment of desserts and beverages. The events takes place on Sunday, December 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, please call 414-908-6000.

Mount Horeb

Southwest Dane Outreach and Nutrition: A Christmas meal will be offered at the Mount Horeb Community Center on Sunday, December 25 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Everyone in the community is invited and walk-ins are welcome. For more information, please call 608-437-6902.

Oshkosh

Father Carrs Place 2B: A community Christmas dinner will be served at 12:00 p.m. on Christmas day. Meals can be delivered for the homebound and elderly by calling 920-231-2378. Everyone is welcome!

Racine

Living Faith Lutheran Church: A Christmas meal will be provided on Sunday, December 25 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Walk-ins only. For more information, please call 262-637-5671.