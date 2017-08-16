Fraser Shipyard workers file lawsuit over alleged toxic lead exposure

SUPERIOR, Wis. - 43 workers have filed lawsuits against Fraser Shipyards in Superior alleging they were poisoned by toxic lead exposure last year.

Multiple federal lawsuits were filed Wednesday on behalf of the workers.

The 43 employees were doing refurbishment work on the vessel Herbert C. Jackson last year at Fraser Shipyards.

The lawsuits were filed against Fraser Shipyards, Inc., Capstan Corporation, Northern Engineering Company and The Interlake Steamship Company.

There was an OSHA investigation into work done on the Herbert C. Jackson, which ended in the issuance of 14 willful egregious health violations and 10 serious violations against Fraser.

“Fraser ignored federal regulations, its own corporate safety manuals and worker concerns,” said Ken Atha, OSHA's regional administrator in Chicago.

The lawsuits are asking for compensation for injuries from the "critically high levels of lead exposure, exposure to other toxins aboard the vessel and punitive damages against the defendants for their intentional disregard of the worker's safety," an attorney for the workers said Wednesday.

