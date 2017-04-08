Fox Valley Peace Coalition protests airstrikes against Syria

APPLETON, Wis. - The Fox Valley Peace Coalition rallied anti-war protestors in downtown Appleton Friday to make their voices heard.

The group was protesting the US missile strike targeting a Syrian air base that took the lives of nearly 10 civilians.

Through peace signs and signs that read "Think outside the the bomb" and "War is not the answer," the peaceful protest was aimed at letting the community know they do not agree with President Trump's decision.

"I think with what happened last night, which was an illegal action and killed people including civilians, I wanted to be here just to say it's not right, there are other ways to do this," said Ronna Swift, leader of the Fox Valley Peace Coalition.

Many of the protestors were appalled that civilians were hurt by American missiles, and they said the country is sending the wrong message about American ideals to the rest of the world.