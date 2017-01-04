Fox Valley law enforcement collects food for the hungry

Fox Valley law enforcement agencies are teaming up with Saint Joseph's to put an end to hunger.

Saint Joseph's distributes 2,500,000 pounds of fresh food and non-perishable items to thousands of men, women and children annually.

Each month, the law enforcement agencies will focus on a different food staple needed by Saint Joseph's. 

January is peanut butter month, February is jam, March is tuna and April is pasta and sauces.

The competition runs through April 30. 

 

