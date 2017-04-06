Fox Crossing couple arrested after baseball bat fight at tavern

FOX CROSSING, Wis. - A Fox Crossing couple has been arrested for starting a fight in a tavern with a baseball bat.

On Thursday April 6, officers were called to The Rella Tavern on the 1100 block of Valley Road for a report of a 21-year-old man and 24-year-old woman starting a fight with other people.

According to witnesses, the couple had gone to the tavern with a baseball bat and large club and started hitting the bar top, police said.

Several people tried to stop the couple, and that's when the woman hit a man in the head, according to police.

A fight ensued, and people in the bar were able to get the bat and club away from the couple.

The man struck by the woman was treated at a local hospital, received some stitches, and was released, police said.

The man and woman left the tavern, but police said they stopped them about a block away.

A 21-year-old Fox Crossing man was arrested for OWI, and police have recommended charges of Battery and Disorderly Conduct.

A 24-year-old Fox Crossing woman has recommended charges of Substantial Battery and Disorderly Conduct.