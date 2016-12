The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is warning people that flu cases are on the rise in the state. There have been 161 cases so far this season, and 95 of those needed hospitalization. Most of the people hospitalized were senior citizens, 65 years or older.

They recommend getting a flu shot and practicing good hand washing hygiene. You should also cover your nose and mouth when you sneeze or cough to prevent spreading germs. Germs can also be spread by sharing drinking cups or straws.