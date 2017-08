SHAWANO, Wis. - Construction is underway on a paved fitness trail to honor a local military general.

The General Cone Memorial Fitness Trail is being built to honor Four-Star General Robert W. Cone's 35 year military career. After his career, the general retired to Shawano before he died of cancer last September.

Since his death, more than $200,000 in donations have been made for the fitness trail in his honor.