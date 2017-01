A new arrival in Green Bay was a little anxious to ring in the New Year. Cody Haldiman is the first baby born in Green Bay in 2017.

He rang in the new year at a whopping five pounds nine ounces at 2:30 Sunday morning at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.

His parents Tiffany and Eric say they couldn't be happier to be first time parents.

"Joy, thankfulness for my doctors and nurses and family, just excitement to have him here and get him out," explained Tiffany Haldiman.

Cody Haldiman was borth 19 days early happy, healthy and full of Packers pride.