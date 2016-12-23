Firefighters collect Christmas gifts for Door Co. fire victims

Four families have been displaced after a furnace is believed to have caught fire in the basement of an apartment building in southern Door County on Sunday, December 18.

The fire, which started around 8:30 p.m., took place near the corner of Rocky Road and County Line Road.

Every fire department in Door and Kewaunee Counties was deployed along with several fire departments from the Green Bay area.

All of the occupants were evacuated and no one was hurt, but all 4 units were deemed a complete loss after the fire.

Fire Chief Curt Vandertie of the Brussels-Union-Gardner Fire Department says the families affected by the fire lost everything, including Christmas presents and supplies their children need for school.

Now, the Brussels-Union-Gardner Fire Department is working hard to bring Christmas to the families affected by the apartment fire.

The firefighters are collecting gifts and monetary donations in an attempt to replace the holiday presents these four families lost before Christmas Day.

The gifts will be distributed to the families at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, December 23 at the Community Center in Brussels.

Rick DeJardin, the owner of the apartment building, is also asking for the community's help to get these families back on their feet.

"They need Christmas presents for their kids (6 kids affected by fire), gas money to find a new place to live, car payments to make, bills to pay, money for short term living (hotels etc), all the things we take for granted everyday, these people completely lost.," a Go Fund Me page started by DeJardin reads.

You can visit the Go Fund Me page by clicking here.