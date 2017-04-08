Fire risk high, DNR ready to respond

WISCONSIN -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says fire risk is high and they're ready to respond.

The Wisconsin DNR has suspended burning permits in several counties where the DNR has burning authority.

They're asking the public to use extreme caution, especially with brush or burn piles over the next few days until fire danger minimizes.

The DNR explains Wisconsin's typical fire season is in the Spring shortly after the snow disappears and when dead vegetation is vulnerable for ignitions and rapid fire spread.

Officials with the DNR say fire control resources are on high alert and ready to mobilize quickly if a fire is detected.

The DNR is asking the public to dial 911 immediately if you see a wildfire or smoke.

