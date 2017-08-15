Feast of Assumption draws big turnout in Champion

Champion -

Thousands of people attended the Feast of the Assumption of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion.

The annual outdoor mass remembers the taking of The Virgin Mary's soul and body into heaven at the end of her life.

The Feast, which dates back to at least the seventh century when its celebration was already established in Jerusalem and Rome, is one of the most solemn Marian feasts.

"There is so much going on in our families lives today and our bishop said that we can all leave them hear at the altar and our lady can help us and be that great help that we need today,” said Elisa Tremblay, with the Green Bay Diocese.