FDL native set on fire on a mission to stop work place violence

A Fond Du Lac native and Army Lieutenant Katie Blanchard says she's determined to help stop work place violence.

In 2016, a former employee set her on fire at the Army Hospital she worked at in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Blanchard says the scars and pain that event is with her every day and she wants to fix the errors that allowed it to happen to her. "I want to work on workplace violence. There are so many indicators that could have been done, that should have been done that weren’t done that has now led me to this point,” said Blanchard.

Blanchard’s attacker was found guilty and will be sentenced in October.