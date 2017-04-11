FBI increasing reward for information leading to Janesville manhunt suspect

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The FBI has increased its reward for information leading to the location of Joseph A. Jakubowski, who has led law enforcement on a manhunt since April 4 starting in Janesville.

The FBI is now offering a $20,000 reward.

Jakubowski, 32, of Janesville is accused of stealing multiple weapons from Armageddon Gun Store in Janesville, arson, writing a manifesto to President Trump, and making threats to public safety.

The 161-page anti-government manifesto has arrived at the White House, the Rock County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Concerns ramped up late last week when a friend of Jakubowski gave a copy of the 161-page manifesto to police and said the suspect had also sent it to the White House. The Rock County Sheriff's Office said Jakubowski also expressed anti-religious views in the document, and increased patrols near churches in the area Sunday.

"When you look at the document that he wrote, it's really a long laundry list of injustices he believes that the government and society and the upper class have put forth onto the rest of the citizens," Sheriff Robert Spoden said last week.

It is not clear if the White House has received Jakubowski's manifesto.

Investigators say Jakubowski has made no specific threat. He remains at large Monday morning, according to Rock County sheriff's dispatcher Jenna Winiarski.

The sheriff's office said in a statement Sunday night that it had contacted school districts to inform them that Jakubowski is still on the run so they can make decisions on any precautionary measures. Many Rock County schools are on spring break this week.

About 150 local, state and federal law enforcement officers and support personnel are involved in the hunt for Jakubowski, the sheriff's office said. Investigators said they have followed up on more than 300 tips and leads in the manhunt, and federal authorities are investigating any leads developing outside the area.

Jakubowski has had several run-ins with law enforcement over the years. Most were for traffic violations, though he has previously resisted arrest and once tried to disarm an officer, said Janesville Police Chief David Moore.