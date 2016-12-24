Fans gear up for the "border battle" between Packers and Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Fans from across the country are already in Green Bay tonight, gearing up for the "border battle" between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers Pro Shop was packed with people today, stocking up on green and gold apparel for the game.

These fans say, there's no place they'd rather spend Christmas Eve than at historic Lambeau Field with their families.

If the Vikings win tomorrow, the two rival teams will be tied for second place in the NFC North.

One Vikings' fan from Montana said it doesn't matter who comes out on top, because it's still worth the holiday trip and will be a memory they'll cherish forever.