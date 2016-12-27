Family visits Kenosha, seeks answers in Chicago man's death

The family of a Chicago man who went missing in 2012 and whose remains were found in southeastern Wisconsin in April has traveled to Kenosha in hopes of finding out what happened to him.

Reports say the remains of Hozia Jackson weren't identified until earlier this month. Jackson's family met Kenosha police on Monday and drove to the wooded area where his remains were found.

Relatives say they don't understand how Jackson ended up in Kenosha because they don't have any connection to the area. His brother, Hayes Jackson, says Hozia Jackson couldn't drive.

Sherry Newell, Jackson's daughter, says the family won't have complete closure until they know what happened to him.

Hozia Jackson's cause of death is undetermined. Police say they don't have any leads in the case.

