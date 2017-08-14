Families gather for Miracle Baby celebration at Aurora Baycare Medical Center

GREEN BAY, Wisc. - It was a special celebration on Sunday afternoon as dozens of families whose babies beat the odds after being born premature or were in intensive care got together at Aurora Baycare Medical Center.

This is the fourteenth year they've hosted this celebration. Every year families get together and enjoy activities like a petting zoo, bounce houses and take professional pictures with their kids.

"Being able to come back here and see him and how well the babies are doing from being the NICU and being able to show off our bundle of joy. Yes, it's a great experience," said Tracy Werner.

Parents also say the event serves as a reunion for parents who've gotten to know each other throughout the years.










