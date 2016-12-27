Experts warn about thin ice on Lake Winnebago

After the daring rescue mission to recover 10 anglers who fell through the ice on the Chequamegon Bay in Ashland, experts in northeast Wisconsin are urging others to cautious.

They say, current ice conditions are anything but ideal, especially on Lake Winnebago which is vulnerable to wind.

Reports indicate the bays across the lake could covered in 6-7 inches of ice, but the rest of Lake Winnebago is covered with just 3-4 inches.

Representatives from the Otter Street Fishing Club say at least 2-4 inches of ice are required to walk on, but at least 4-10 inches are required for ATV's and snowmobiles to safely travel on the lake.

Otter Street Fishing Club representatives also say driving vehicles on the lake is dangerous until there is a minimum of 12 inches of ice.