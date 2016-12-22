Expect amped up security in big cities for the holiday

Here in the United States of America ramped up security efforts will be noticed over the holidays. Security experts saying they’ll likely be noticed mostly in major metropolitan areas where mass crowds congregate. Today NBC26 fills you in on what you need to know if you're traveling out of northeast Wisconsin for the holiday.

At Ashwaubenon’s Austin Straubel International Airport one of the busiest times of the year is underway.

"I’m from Germany and I’m spending Christmas here in Green Bay," says Kevin Gutgesell who just arrived to the Badger state.

Adding to the stress of travel for some is the unsettling news that holiday gatherings like the one in Germany earlier this week, are subject to acts of terror. That event managed to only increase the police presence at airports internationally.

"It started of course in Germany. There were a lot of police officers with machine guns which is a major thing because we’re not very used to weapons in Germany at all," adds Gutgesell.

Here in the U.S. travelers will likely notice more law enforcement too. Especially in major metropolitan areas where there's a serious crowd.

"We gotta rely on law enforcement and the intelligence services to utilize intelligence to try and identify and mitigate those attackers before they can bring harm to innocent civilians," says Shawn Henry a former FBI Official.

In places like New York, Pittsburgh, Chicago and Washington DC police are being noticed already in public places uniformed in combat gear. And if you're headed overseas, security experts hope you head their message as well.

"To be vigilant when their overseas, particularly in Europe and particularly at public events such as festivals and markets. We just want people to be self aware," says John Kirby the State Departments Spokesman.

And while here in northeast Wisconsin we likely won't notice police patrolling events with large crowds equipped with hardware typically seen in war. Some travelers are comforted to know police are there and watching.

"I for myself feel very safe traveling because I know there are law enforcement officers all over the place trying to keep watch over everybody," says Gutgesell.