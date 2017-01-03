Excitement Builds for Fans and Business Owners Ahead of Packers Playoff Game

For Toby Meyer of Sandwich, Illinois, there's nothing like Game Day in Green Bay.

"It's always a great time, everybody is great up here," said Meyer.

Meyer drove four hours to be in Titletown to watch the Packers take on the Lions in Detroit on a TV.

"The night we got up here we walked all the way around. We did all four corners of the bar, walked around, drank beer, went to bed, you know how it goes," laughed Meyer.

Monday afternoon, Meyer was looking for playoff gear at the Jersey Store. Store manager, Mike Walters says he's placing orders for NFC North Division Championship gear today with hopes it will be on the shelves by Wednesday.

"Anytime you have a home game in January, it's like an added bonus, it's like the cherry on the Sundae kind of thing," said Walters.

Just a few blocks down the road at Ticket King in Ashwaubenon, they're cashing in too.

"Oh it's awesome. It's great for the local economy, for us it's great to have another home game," said Ticket King manager, Travis Loftos.

Loftos says they're buying and selling tickets at a constant rate as the phones continue ringing off the hook.

"With the game being on Sunday we have to get them in, get them out of here. We have tickets starting right now around $130 up to around $300 a ticket depending on where you want to sit," said Loftos.

If you're still looking for tickets to Sunday's Packers vs. Giants game you can contact your local ticket broker or the Packers Ticket Office. The Packers say there are roughly 3,000 tickets still available.