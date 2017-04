Ashwaubenon - It's time for some spring cleaning. For those looking to make a quick buck or find a bargain, the Everybody's Rummage Sale was the place to be on Saturday.

More than 100 booths were set up at the Brown County Arena where vendors sold clothing, toys, and collectibles. Items left behind are donated to St. Vincent de Paul which helps low-income families.

This is the area's largest indoor rummage sale. Organizers say it attracts 3,000 people when it's held three times a year.