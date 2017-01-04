Elmore Elementary students write letters to Lambeau

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Elmore Elementary School in Green Bay went green and gold for School Spirit Day.

To celebrate, students wrote letters of encouragement to Packers players as a part of the Letters to Lambeau program.

Fans of all ages were encouraged to send mail to the team on Monday to kick off a week of fan events leading up to Sunday’s playoff game.

The letters have a chance to be shared on social media and placed on the Packers' lockers as a part of Thank You Thursday.

For a complete list of this week's fan events including information about the Packers Everywhere Pep Rally, click here.