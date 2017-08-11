Elderly woman still missing in Marinette County

WAGNER, Wis. - Deputies are still searching for a missing elderly woman in Marinette County who suffers from dementia.

Jeanette (Jean) Fullerton, 83, was last seen Tuesday at her home on Four Lakes Road in Wagner.

A search team, including police, a horseback search team and K-9 officers, have looked in fields and wooded areas but have not been able to find her.

There's no indication of foul play and deputies believe she wandered away from her home, according to Sheriff Jerry Sauve.

"It's really tough for us to see a family go through this," Sheriff Sauve said. "They have their elderly family member who is suffering from Alzheimer's and now she's disappeared, vanished."

Fullerton may have gone towards ponds in the area and they are searching those closer, according to Sheriff Sauve.

VIDEO: Kaukauna woman charged with arson for allegedly setting fire in apartment