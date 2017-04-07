Eddie Lacy's garage sale moved to May

Lacy says it will be May 5 and 6

Brooke Hafs
3:14 AM, Apr 7, 2017
5:42 PM, Apr 7, 2017
Hafs, Brooke
DE PERE, Wis. - Eddie Lacy announced on Twitter Friday that his garage sale will not be happening this weekend due to flight cancelations. He said his goal is now to host the sale May 5 and 6:

Lacy originally planned the sale for Friday and Saturday. He will continue to post updates on social media, according to his Twitter.

He does warn that he's a simple guy so don't expect, "fine china" and "Gucci sneaks."

All of the money he makes at the sale will be donated to charity. 

All remaining items will be donated to Freedom House in Green Bay. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

