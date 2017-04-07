Eddie Lacy's garage sale moved to May

DE PERE, Wis. - Eddie Lacy announced on Twitter Friday that his garage sale will not be happening this weekend due to flight cancelations. He said his goal is now to host the sale May 5 and 6:

Some things are out of our control. No flights will get me there in time. Postponing til 5/5 and 5/6. Sorry for the switch, see you then 🤞🏿 — Eddie Lacy (@Lil_Eazy_Ana_42) April 7, 2017

Lacy originally planned the sale for Friday and Saturday. He will continue to post updates on social media, according to his Twitter.

He does warn that he's a simple guy so don't expect, "fine china" and "Gucci sneaks."

Caution ⚠️ ya won't find any Fine China, Gucci sneaks or flat screens, I'm pretty simple. Just raising a few bucks for a good cause. 🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/0C7c85xYyy — Eddie Lacy (@Lil_Eazy_Ana_42) April 6, 2017

All of the money he makes at the sale will be donated to charity.

All remaining items will be donated to Freedom House in Green Bay.