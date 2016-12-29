Door County Resort evacuated for hazmat situation

Brooke Hafs, Liz Groth
8:58 AM, Dec 28, 2016
6:38 PM, Dec 28, 2016

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
STURGEON BAY, WI - Sheriff's deputies confirm an evacuation took place on Wednesday, December 28 at a Door County resort after at least 10 people reported having trouble breathing. 

Officers were called in just after 8:00 a.m. to the Westwood Shores Resort at 4303 Bay Shore Drive in Sturgeon Bay. 

A fire department official says the incident started when a maintenance crew was combining chemicals to clean the pool.

2 of the maintenance crew members reported having trouble breathing and were taken to an area hospital as a precautionary measure. 

Reports indicate that strong vapors started to spread throughout the building. 

Officials say 20-24 occupied rooms were evacuated. 

Guests have been allowed back inside the resort to collect their belongings.

A fire department official reports no long term affects are expected to harm the maintenance crew members. 

The contaminated barrel the chemicals were mixed in has been brought to a waste management facility.

Officials say the resort is currently open and no one sustained serious bodily injury.

