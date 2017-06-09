Door County Lighthouse Festival begins

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. - It's an annual event that draws lighthouse lovers from across Wisconsin to Door County.

The Door County Lighthouse Festival began Friday and runs through Sunday.

The 24th annual festival includes boat excursions and guided land-based tours spotlighting 11 historic lighthouses in Door County. That includes some lighthouses that are not normally open to the public, like Chambers Island, Plum Island and Sherwood Point lighthouses.

You can buy tickets by phone at (920) 743-5958, or on-line. All sales are final.

Tickets range from $25-$69.

For more details on tour times and details visit their website here.