Door County deputies arrest two people in drug bust

Wyatt Heller
12:38 PM, Jun 13, 2017
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. - Door County Sheriff's Patrol units partnered with the Bailey's Harbor Town Constable to arrest a 39-year-old woman after her vehicle was allegedly weaving over the road June 8.

She was arrested on suspicious of operating a motor vehicle while drug impaired.

A search of her vehicle found a lock box containing syringes, needles, and 36 packages of the drug Fentanyl.

A 39-year-old man who was her passenger was arrested as well.

The two were incarcerated in the Door County Jail on bond pending court proceedings.

 

 

