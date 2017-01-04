Don't get scammed buying Packers tickets

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Don't get scammed for the playoffs.

The Ashwaubenon Department of Public Safety released a statement today warning anyone looking for last minute tickets to the Green Bay Packers playoff game to be cautious if buying tickets from unauthorized ticket sellers.

The Packers will play their first home playoff game of the post season this Sunday afternoon against the New York Giants.

"As the want and need for tickets increase, the desire for criminals to prey upon the unsuspecting also increases," the Ashwaubenon Department of Public Safety says.

Officials discourage buying tickets from scalpers on the street, but say if you do choose to buy from scalpers to be extremely careful.

"Scammers can produce tickets that look very real," the Ashwaubenon Department of Public Safety says. "If your ticket ends up being a fake, chances are you will be simply out of the money and watching the game from somewhere else."

The Ashwaubenon Department of Public Safety warns fans to be on the look out for illegal scalpers who will be walking around with signs asking for tickets and signs for the sale of tickets.

These illegal scalpers will move in and out of the crowd, passing off money and tickets to other organized scalpers to keep from being tracked.

Legitimate ticket scalpers will be in the scalping / seller's zone located at Armed Forces Drive and South Oneida Street, according to the Ashwaubenon Department of Public Safety. These legitimate scalpers will be wearing lanyard identifications.

"If you are suspicious of the ticket you may be buying, offer to go to the gate with the seller and once the ticket clears the scanner, pay for it," the Ashwaubenon Department of Public Safety suggests. "Otherwise, stay away and don't make the purchase."

There are still tickets available for Sunday's game through Ticketmaster.

You can purchase these tickets online by clicking here.

You can also purchase tickets over the phone by calling the Ticketmaster toll-free sales number at 800-745-3000.