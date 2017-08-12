Donald Driver "Thank You Fans Tour" stops in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wi. - Donald Driver’s “Thank You Fans Tour” continued in Green Bay Friday night.

Driver stopped by the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Green Bay. He of course signed some autographs, but also spoke to the children about preparing to have a successful future.

The newest member of the Packers Hall of Fame has been a strong supporter of the local Boys and Girls club since his playing days in the Green and Gold.

“Its been great, its been a great lesson for myself it kind of brings you back to reality,” said Donald Driver.”It makes you appreciate the fans so much more now to be able to stop into these little towns and see individuals that never get a chance to see us at all, so its been great.”