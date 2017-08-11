Donald Driver surprises families from Ronald McDonald House Charities

Cassandra Duvall
3:49 PM, Aug 11, 2017
3:55 PM, Aug 11, 2017

Donald Driver and Kohl's surprised three families from Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin on Thursday. Video courtesy of Kohls.

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Donald Driver and Kohl's surprised three families from Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Wisconsin on Thursday.  

The families, from across the state of Wisconsin, including Appleton, were at the Kohl's in Brookfield, Wis. to participate in a $500 back-to-school shopping spree. 

Driver surprised the families and spent time shopping alongside each family. 

