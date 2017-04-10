Diana Ross to perform at Fox Cities P.A.C.

APPLETON, Wis. - Diana Ross is "coming out" to Appleton this summer to perform at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, the P.A.C. and Frank Productions announced Monday.

The music icon, whose career has spanned five decades, will hit the P.A.C. stage on Wednesdy, July 12 at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $79.50 and go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, or by phone at 920-730-3760.

They can also be purchased through Ticketmaster online.

Two dollars from every ticket purchased will be donated to the Diana Ross Foundation.

Ross recently received the country's highest honor, the Medal of Freedom, presented by President Obama.