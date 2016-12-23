Denmark school lock placed on temporary lockdown

DENMARK, Wis. - A lockdown has been lifted for the Denmark School District.

On December 23, schools in the Denmark School District were advised by the Brown County Sheriff's Department to declare a level 1 lockdown.

School officials explained that a level 1 lockdown means no one is allowed in or out of the buildings, but school goes on as normal.

The school's administrative office said the students were never in any danger.

According to the school district, the lockdown was in place from 10:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

At 10:15 a.m. the school received an all-clear from the Brown County Sheriff's Department and normal activity was resumed.

