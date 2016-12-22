Deceased woman found in ditch in Oconto County

RIVERVIEW, Wis. - Darlene Rudnick, 64 of Mountain, has been identified as the woman found dead in ditch, according to the Oconto County Sheriff's Office.

Rudnick's cause of death remains undetermined, pending autopsy results.

The Oconto County Sheriff's Office confirms that on Monday, December 19 at approximately 8:00 a.m., Oconto County 911 received a call reporting a body had been found outside near the intersection of STH 32 an dIsland Lake Road in the Town of Riverview.

Deputies and EMS personnel arrived and found a 64-year-old woman from Mountain laying in a ditch at this location.

Authorities say the female was deceased.

The Oconto County Sheriff's Office says further investigation revealed that the female, her husband and some friends were at a tavern at this location the evening before.

According to a press release from the Oconto County Sheriff's Office, the friends left the tavern before the couple.

When the deceased and her husband tried to leave, their vehicle would not start.

Deputies say they both fell asleep in the vehicle.

When the husband woke up, his wife was not in the vehicle.

Deputies say he got out of the vehicle to look for her.

Around this time a vehicle stopped after seeing the female lying in the ditch line.

The Oconto County Sheriff's Office says the death does not appear suspicious.

The medical examiner's office will be performing an autopsy to determine the cause of death.