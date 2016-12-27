Clear
DE PERE, Wis. - The De Pere Police Department was dispatched to a report of a vehicle crash on HWY 57 near Old Plank Road at approximately 11:33 a.m.
511 Wisconsin confirms the accident is due to an overturned cattle truck.
#BrownCounty WIS 57 closed in both directions in De Pere because of overturned cattle truck. #UseAltRoute to avoid delays. #PlanAhead— 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) December 27, 2016
All lanes were temporarily closed but have since reopened.
Officials say the driver was not injured.
No further information is available at this time.