DE PERE, Wis. - The De Pere Police Department was dispatched to a report of a vehicle crash on HWY 57 near Old Plank Road at approximately 11:33 a.m.

511 Wisconsin confirms the accident is due to an overturned cattle truck.

#BrownCounty WIS 57 closed in both directions in De Pere because of overturned cattle truck. #UseAltRoute to avoid delays. #PlanAhead — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) December 27, 2016

All lanes were temporarily closed but have since reopened.

Officials say the driver was not injured.

No further information is available at this time.