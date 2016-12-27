De Pere police respond to overturned cattle truck on HWY 57

Liz Groth
12:42 PM, Dec 27, 2016
5:33 PM, Dec 27, 2016

NBC26 Live at 5:00

WGBA
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DE PERE, Wis. - The De Pere Police Department was dispatched to a report of a vehicle crash on HWY 57 near Old Plank Road at approximately 11:33 a.m. 

511 Wisconsin confirms the accident is due to an overturned cattle truck. 

All lanes were temporarily closed but have since reopened. 

Officials say the driver was not injured. 

No further information is available at this time. 

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top