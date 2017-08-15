OSHKOSH, Wis. - Fire crews were called to battle a fire at a multi-family home in Oshkosh.

It happened on the 200 block of Merritt Avenue on the corner of Madison Street. Crews were called to the scene just before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

3 units of the 4 unit home were occupied at the time of the fire. Fortunately all of the tenants were evacuated.

Oshkosh Fire Chief Tim Franz said the fire was difficult to fight because of the size of the home.

"It was difficult because it's a multi-unit apartment building and with the fire involving the majority of the building we had to come in through multiple entrances to attack it," Franz said.

Franz said most of the damage was contained to the attic and roof.

The investigation into a cause is ongoing.

