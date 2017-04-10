Crews battle fire at Clintonville business

Brittany Gajewski
5:44 AM, Apr 10, 2017

Deluxe Plastics fire

wgba

CLINTONVILLE, Wis—Firefighters battled an electrical fire at Deluxe Plastics on Sunday night.

The call came in around 10:00 p.m. for the Industrial Avenue business.

When the fire department arrived on scene, they found smoky conditions inside the building.

“With anything electrical related primarily to shut off power sources for safety purposes...and that will usually take care of it in itself,” said Clintonville fire chief Shane Krueger.

 

Fire officials say electrical repairs will need to be made before the business can get back up and running, but the damage was minimal.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top