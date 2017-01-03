Credit card skimmer suspect pleads not guilty in court

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Leonardo Jose Chacin-Paredes and Orlando Romero-Santaella were arrested for allegedly running a skimmer device operation at the Shell Gas Station at 1146 W. Mason Street in Green Bay.

Today in court, Chacin-Paredes entered a not guilty plea on all counts.

Investigators say during a search of the suspects' car and hotel room in Ashwaubenon, they found suspicious electronic devices and other evidence.

They recommended charges of felony identity theft against the two men.

According to police, skimmer devices are used to read credit card information when they are used at a gas pump.

The skimmer devices are nearly impossible to detect from the outside. It is believed there may be other skimmer devices being operated in the Green Bay area.

It is recommended you monitor your credit card accounts if you pay at the pump.

Suspects usually target gas stations that close at night but allow customers to still pump gas when paying at the pump.

The suspects use universal keys at these pumps. Owners of gas stations should inspect the inside of the pumps near the credit card readers.