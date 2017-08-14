Cream Puff Pavilion evacuated at Wisconsin State Fair

Emergency crews are on the scene at the Wisconsin State Fair after the Cream Puff Pavilion was evacuated late Sunday afternoon.

NBC26 has learned that the area was evacuated after a fire alarm was pulled.

EMTs are on the scene attending to some of the people in the crowd. Witnesses say there was a panic after reports of a gun, but officials say no shots were fired and no gun was present.

People are being let back in to the building.

Sunday is the last day of the State Fair.