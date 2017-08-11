Confirmed cases of salmonella in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says they are currently investigating an outbreak of Salmonella Thompson poisoning in four Wisconsin counties, including Brown County.

The outbreak was due to peas sold at the Downtown Green Bay Saturday Farmers Market last month, according to the Brown County Health and Human Services Department. It is no longer an issue, a spokesman told NBC26.

Downtown Green Bay, Inc., who runs the Saturday Farmers Market, would not comment Friday because the Executive Director is out town.

NBC26 will be attending a news conference today with Brown County Health and Human Services and update this story.