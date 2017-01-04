WGBA
Complaint: Man who jumped on squad car wanted police to kill him
4:59 PM, Jan 4, 2017
1 hour ago
MENASHA, Wis. -
A 25-year-old Kimberly man is being held at the Winnebago County Jail after jumping on a patrol car, injuring two Menasha officers.
According to officers, Cody Romano was attempting suicide by police.
The incident occurred around 12:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 1 in the area of Oak Street and Nicolet Boulevard.
Officers were called to the area for a disturbance involving a man jumping on a vehicle and attacking an individual.
Menasha Police say Romano, who had been drinking, charged at an occupied patrol car, expecting to be run over.
When the vehicle stopped, Romano jumped onto the windshield, causing significant damage.
Menasha Police say Romano fought with officers and tried to get them to shoot him.
Instead, officers used a stun gun on Romano before taking him to a local hospital and then transporting him to the Winnebago County Jail.
Officers say Romano moved to Kimberly from Illinois within the last year and recently lost his job.
He is now facing two felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor criminal damage to property, and two misdemeanor battery counts.
One officer was treated and released, and the other did not seek medical treatment for his injuries.
