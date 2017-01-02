Chimney Fire Damages Green Bay Home

No one was hurt in a house fire this Sunday evening in Green Bay.

It happened in the 1600 Block of Farlin Avenue.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Dept. said the fire started in the chimney in a two story home, from radiated heat from the fire box.

It was quickly put out.

The damage is around $5,000.

The fire department recommends having your chimney inspected each year by a certified professional.

