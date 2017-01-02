WGBA
2
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 2 at 4:42AM CST expiring January 3 at 8:00AM CST in effect for: Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Wood
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 2 at 4:42AM CST expiring January 3 at 8:00AM CST in effect for: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Vilas
Chimney Fire Damages Green Bay Home
9:46 PM, Jan 1, 2017
11:45 PM, Jan 1, 2017
Chimney Fire Damages Green Bay Home
GREEN BAY -
No one was hurt in a house fire this Sunday evening in Green Bay.
It happened in the 1600 Block of Farlin Avenue.
The Green Bay Metro Fire Dept. said the fire started in the chimney in a two story home, from radiated heat from the fire box.
It was quickly put out.
The damage is around $5,000.
The fire department recommends having your chimney inspected each year by a certified professional.
