Children's Museum hosts Lego Minecraft Mini Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Children's Museum in Green Bay made learning fun today by hosting a Lego Minecraft Mini Camp.

Kids ages 2-11 were encouraged to build characters, critters and tool from the world of Minecraft using Legos.

Today's camp was a mini version of the Children's Museum's summer camp.

If you missed signing up for the Lego Minecraft Mini Camp, the Children's Museum is hosting 2 additional Lego camps this week.

Superhero Academy take place on Wednesday, December 28 and Pokemon Lego! will take place on Thursday, December 29.

You can register for these events by clicking here.