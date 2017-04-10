Light Rain / Windy
HI: -°
LO: 35°
SHAWANO COUNTY - UPDATE: A Shawano County judge has ruled there is enough evidence against Schmidt to send him to trial.
Two police officers testified against Schmidt in court on Monday. Schmidt's attorneys are requesting a substitute judge for the case.
Schmidt will be arraigned in May.
------------------------------------
A former teacher in the Gresham School District has been charged with multiple child sex crimes.
Timothy Schmidt, 69, resigned last week after school officials and police started investigating a report about possible inappropriate conduct by a teacher in the district.
Schmidt faces 24 felony counts, including possession of child pornography and sexual assault of a student, according to court documents.
Schmidt allegedly exchanged e-mails that were sexual in nature with a 16-year-old female student, according to court documents.
He appeared in court Tuesday but did not enter a plea.
His bond was set at $100,000 cash, and he was ordered to appear back in court on Monday.