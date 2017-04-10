Gresham teacher accused of child sex crimes is heading to trial

Associated Press , NBC26 News
8:36 PM, Mar 31, 2017
3 hours ago
SHAWANO COUNTY - UPDATE: A Shawano County judge has ruled there is enough evidence against Schmidt to send him to trial. 

Two police officers testified against Schmidt in court on Monday. Schmidt's attorneys are requesting a substitute judge for the case.

Schmidt will be arraigned in May.

A former teacher in the Gresham School District has been charged with multiple child sex crimes. 

Timothy Schmidt, 69, resigned last week after school officials and police started investigating a report about possible inappropriate conduct by a teacher in the district. 

Schmidt faces 24 felony counts, including possession of child pornography and sexual assault of a student, according to court documents.

Schmidt allegedly exchanged e-mails that were sexual in nature with a 16-year-old female student, according to court documents.

He appeared in court Tuesday but did not enter a plea.

His bond was set at $100,000 cash, and he was ordered to appear back in court on Monday.

