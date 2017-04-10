Charges filed against Marinette County manhunt suspects

TOWN OF STEPHENSON, Wis. - Charges have been filed against the man and woman involved in a Marinette County manhunt over the weekend.

Chad Setunsky and Ashley Niewierowski, both 27, face five charges for allegedly burglarizing a gas station, leading police on a chase, and fleeing on foot.

Both face five charges: Burglary of Building or Dwelling, Theft of Moveable Property less than $2500, Criminal Damage to Property, Vehicle Operator Fleeing/Eluding Officer, and First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

Around 3:43 a.m. Saturday, Marinette County Sheriff's deputies discovered someone had broken into the Corner Convenience store in the Town of Stephenson and stolen an ATM machine, according to the criminal complaint.

Shortly after, a Sergeant attempted to pull over two vehicles speeding on Parkway Road, the complaint said. The officer said the driver of one of the vehicles, a pickup truck, fired a hand gun twice at his car before driving off the road and crashing into a pole, according to court documents.

Two people exited the truck and ran into the woods, deputies said. The sheriff's office found a crow bar, sledge hammer, and parts of of the stolen ATM machine inside the truck, the complaint said. The ATM was later found with the money removed.

Deputies also reviewed security footage from the convenience store and saw a man and woman break in using a crowbar and take the ATM, according to the complaint. The man and woman in the video matched the descriptions of Setunsky and Niewierowski.

The two were eventually taken into custody after a two-day manhunt.

No court date has been scheduled yet for their initial appearance.