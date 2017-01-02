Celebrate the Packers NFC North Victory!

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Aaron Rodgers threw three of his four touchdown passes in the second half of the game, lifting the Green Bay Packers to an amazing NFC North-winning 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.

This must see game is one we hope you didn’t miss, but NBC26 has your recap of the game, including a photo gallery of highlights, just in case.

The Packers will take on the New York Giants at Lambeau Field for their first wild card playoff game January 8 at 3:40 p.m.

Tickets for the game are limited and only available online, so don’t wait to order!

You can purchase tickets by clicking here or by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000.

If you’re feeling lucky, you can also enter the Packers Flash Ticket Giveaway for a chance to win two tickets to the Packers vs. Giants Wild Card Playoff game on Sunday, January 8, a travel voucher for airfare (up to $1,000) and a one night hotel stay at an area hotel.

In celebration of the NFC North victory, the Green Bay Packers have announced a full week of fan events to get everyone pumped up for Sunday’s playoff game.

The week kicks off with Mailing Monday, the perfect way to show your favorite Packer players some love!

Fans of all ages are encouraged to send mail to the team through the Letters to Lambeau program, presented by Cenex. Letters and drawings submitted could even be featured on Packers.com!

You can send your letter through email to letterstolambeau@packers.com, drop your letter off at the Lambeau Field Atrium guest services desk or Packer Pro Shop, or mail your letter to Letters to Lambeau, PO Box 13092, Green Bay, WI 54307.

Fans should keep their eyes open on Paint the Town Tuesday for “Get Loud Lambeau” window clings which will displayed outside of local businesses, schools and public buildings.

Mark your calendar for Win It Wednesday! Fans will have numerous opportunities throughout the day to win Packers gear and giveaway items through the Packers’ social media accounts.

Prizes include a pair of tickets to Sunday’s game, an Ariens Sno-Thro, a Packers custom jersey and a Get Loud Lambeau prize package.

On Thank You Thursday, the team will show fans how grateful they are for the unwavering support of the Packers community. Be on the lookout for videos, photos and selected messages from Monday’s “Letters to Lambeau” initiative on Packers.com as well as on the Packers’ social media accounts.

Get out your Packer gear for Green and Gold Friday! Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite Packers clothes to school, work and around the community.

The celebration continues into the weekend with Saturday’s Packers Everywhere Pep Rally at 6:00 p.m. at Lambeau Field’s Tundra Tailgate Zone.

The pep rally will feature Packers President / CEO Mark Murphy and fans at the event will have the opportunity to win giveaway items and greet various Packers alumni.

For more information about this week’s events, visit Packers.com.