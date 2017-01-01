Building For Kids Celebrates New Year's Eve

In Appleton, families celebrated the New Year early at the Building For Kids Children's Museum.

They featured "Noodles Around The World" where kids were able to try dishes from different countries every hour. They also had a ball drop, dance party and parade around the museum to celebrate.

The whole experience is a great way to get kids moving.

"It's a privilege to be here and all of us as a staff we're so happy to be a part of the community and so happy to be able to celebrate the new year with all of these families and friends," said Building for Kids executive director, Jerrad Bittner.

There were countdowns and ball drops throughout the afternoon, with dance parities and parades around the building.

