Brown County Sheriff's deputy involved in crash

Hayley Tenpas
5:33 AM, Dec 24, 2016
TOWN OF LAWRENCE-- The Brown County Sheriff's Department tells NBC26 a deputy was involved in a crash late Friday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. a Brown County deputy was on I-41 northbound south of County Road S in the Town of Lawrence. The deputy was with a vehicle that had slid off the road.

The deputy was outside talking about the vehicle in the median with the driver of a tow-truck wrecker that had pulled up behind the deputy's squad car.

That's when a 19-year-old Appleton man hit the back of the wrecker, going at highway speeds.

The wrecker lunged forward, knocking the deputy and wrecker operator to the ground. The tow-truck hit the squad car, going over the top of the deputy and wrecker driver, causing them to crawl out from under the wrecker after the crash.

The 19-year-old driver was trapped inside his car and needed to be extricated. He suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The deputy and tow-truck driver suffered minor injuries and were treated and released from the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

I-41 Northbound was closed for about an hour Friday night.

